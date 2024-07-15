Swiss National Bank Has $51.08 Million Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $51,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LYV traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.28. 327,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,089. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 94.61, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.62.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.