Swiss National Bank Has $51.30 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Leidos were worth $51,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $406,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $437,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 35,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Leidos by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Leidos from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.83.

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.62, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.49. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $151.42.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.52%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

