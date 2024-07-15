Swiss National Bank Has $87.69 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $87,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,250,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,961,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $690,530,000 after purchasing an additional 369,792 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,227,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 659,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,244,000 after purchasing an additional 183,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 457,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $161,027,000 after buying an additional 180,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 1.2 %

WST traded up $3.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $326.94. 18,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,424. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $310.00 and a twelve month high of $415.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $333.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.61.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.55%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

