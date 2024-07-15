Swiss National Bank Has $88.76 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 912,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $88,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,005,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,919,000 after buying an additional 683,225 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,936,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,529,000 after buying an additional 69,164 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,033,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,739,000 after buying an additional 165,094 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,512,000 after buying an additional 603,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,505,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,387,000 after buying an additional 2,799,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.17.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,957. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.