Swiss National Bank Has $93.56 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Biogen worth $93,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,264,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,208,760,000 after buying an additional 251,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,728,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,744 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Biogen by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,737,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,623,000 after acquiring an additional 316,144 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,728,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Biogen by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,685,000 after buying an additional 43,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $2.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $227.52. 80,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,435. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.57. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.44 and a 12-month high of $281.12.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $317.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

