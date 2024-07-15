Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Akamai Technologies worth $49,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,100 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,183,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $6,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,947. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.04.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,559.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,107.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $826,460. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.