Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,427,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 106,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Corning worth $80,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Corning by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 175,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Corning by 617.7% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 285,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after buying an additional 245,491 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Corning by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 46,016 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.65. 529,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,844,222. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.25, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.96.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

