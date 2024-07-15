Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 619,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $82,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.72. 355,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,442. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.83 and a twelve month high of $154.96.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLTR

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.