Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,493,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $81,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 904.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.26.

Nutrien Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.53. 186,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,295. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $47.86 and a 1 year high of $69.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

