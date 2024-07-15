Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 818,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.25% of Datadog worth $101,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,986,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,151,000 after buying an additional 1,191,742 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,955,000 after buying an additional 848,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,786,000 after buying an additional 651,244 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 47.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 895,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,645,000 after buying an additional 288,257 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,246,307.15. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,940,858.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $26,332,092.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,517,854.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $1,246,307.15. Following the sale, the president now owns 282,694 shares in the company, valued at $30,940,858.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 881,530 shares of company stock worth $106,911,095. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.63. 218,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,062,599. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.41, a PEG ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.34.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

