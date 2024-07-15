Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $45,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHKP. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.93. The company had a trading volume of 93,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,724. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $124.82 and a 12-month high of $173.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.28 and its 200-day moving average is $158.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

