Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Insulet were worth $35,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 2,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

In other Insulet news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $596,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,703,807.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,488.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $596,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,586 shares in the company, valued at $7,703,807.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,931 shares of company stock worth $2,636,286 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.18.

Shares of PODD traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $200.88. 79,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.16. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $293.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.23.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

