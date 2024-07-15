Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 36,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.27% of Hess worth $126,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 940.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 15,770 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 18,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HES stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.29. The stock had a trading volume of 52,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,229. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.05. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $131.61 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HES. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.17.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

