Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $46,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 259.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MANH stock traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $243.65. 7,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,695. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.97 and a 1 year high of $266.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 78.57 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $254.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Articles

