Swiss National Bank Sells 10,000 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,266,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $100,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $45,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.57.

KDP traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $32.65. 225,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,169,331. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.48%.

In other news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,082.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,082.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,739 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

