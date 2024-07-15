Swiss National Bank Sells 11,200 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of ANSYS worth $90,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 135.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $330.68. 30,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 66.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.34.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

