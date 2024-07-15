Swiss National Bank Sells 143,600 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,764,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Sun Life Financial worth $96,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SLF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,983. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $55.46.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.94%. Analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.588 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.10%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

