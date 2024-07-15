Swiss National Bank Sells 156,900 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,344,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $47,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Shares of TEVA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 301,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,341,969. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $17.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 37.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,706,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,719 shares of company stock worth $9,353,736 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

