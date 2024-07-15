Swiss National Bank Sells 16,300 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Charter Communications worth $83,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 96.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $310,727,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,872,000 after acquiring an additional 463,968 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,873,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,608,000 after acquiring an additional 427,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,337,000 after acquiring an additional 242,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $3.92 on Monday, reaching $314.96. The company had a trading volume of 83,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,275. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.06. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.47.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

