Swiss National Bank Sells 16,300 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Eastman Chemical worth $35,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,575,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,357,000 after acquiring an additional 168,009 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 76,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $812,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.31.

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,638. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.90. The stock had a trading volume of 45,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,849. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $105.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

