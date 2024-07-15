Swiss National Bank Sells 18,200 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Enphase Energy worth $49,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,305.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,305.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,526 shares of company stock worth $43,139,775 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $7.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.31. 1,806,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,089,926. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $192.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.02, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ENPH. DZ Bank began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ENPH

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.