Swiss National Bank Sells 18,600 Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 369,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Revvity were worth $38,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Revvity alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVTY. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Revvity during the third quarter worth about $1,579,487,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,186,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Finally, Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,363,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of RVTY stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.06. 134,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,383. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 90.51, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. Revvity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $131.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on RVTY

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Revvity

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.