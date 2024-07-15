Swiss National Bank Sells 23,800 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Teradyne worth $51,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 8,125.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 133,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after buying an additional 131,470 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 8.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 188,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,295,000 after buying an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.38. 147,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,466. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $161.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 59.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.53.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.23.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

