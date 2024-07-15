Swiss National Bank Sells 26,500 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 567,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.27% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $38,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAP. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 10,464 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth about $364,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.44. 141,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.84. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.73.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

