Swiss National Bank Sells 319,000 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,354,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 319,000 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $844,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 25,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 137,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,613,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,844,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,641,000 after buying an additional 79,836 shares during the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $4,464,000. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 9.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.90. 304,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,875,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The company has a market cap of $289.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC raised their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

