Swiss National Bank Sells 3,400 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $86,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $770,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 36.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 450.2% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $1,419,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,684,000 after buying an additional 12,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,301.25.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.56, for a total value of $468,583.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,069.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MTD traded down $2.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,356.85. 1,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,252. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,421.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,303.95. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,535.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

