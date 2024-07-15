Swiss National Bank Sells 35,400 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 400,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $47,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in GoDaddy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,914,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $4,204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,972,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 866.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 644.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after buying an additional 129,547 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $72,221.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,947.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,947.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,825 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $942,464.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,128,698.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,071 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,606 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.25.

GDDY stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.01. The company had a trading volume of 39,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,707. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.97. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $147.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

