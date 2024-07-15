Swiss National Bank Sells 385,100 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,240,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 385,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $84,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 150,534,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,508,185,000 after buying an additional 7,750,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,480,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,030,177,000 after buying an additional 690,057 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,191,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $706,503,000 after buying an additional 8,841,374 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,053,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,278,000 after buying an additional 462,273 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,779.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,725,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,723,000 after buying an additional 10,154,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Raymond James raised Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

CVE stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.99. The stock had a trading volume of 189,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,410,562. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.44%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.