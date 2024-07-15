Swiss National Bank Sells 38,900 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,290,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Roblox were worth $49,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025,779 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 3,188.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 82,143 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $6,805,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $1,660,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.59.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,188,330.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,188,330.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 18,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $591,452.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 322,966 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,772.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,221 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,185 over the last three months. 22.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Roblox stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $40.55. The stock had a trading volume of 310,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,551,972. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.26.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

