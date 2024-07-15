Swiss National Bank Sells 63,100 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,431,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Conagra Brands worth $42,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Conagra Brands by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.46. The stock had a trading volume of 351,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,203. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $33.55.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

