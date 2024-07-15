Swiss National Bank Sells 6,500 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Zebra Technologies worth $46,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $3.31 on Monday, reaching $328.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,171. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.54 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $312.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $334.21.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.