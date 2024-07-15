Swiss National Bank Sells 66,300 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,510,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $122,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Sysco by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

SYY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.79 and its 200-day moving average is $76.19.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

