Swiss National Bank Sells 96,200 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,186,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $78,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,451. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.09.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

