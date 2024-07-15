Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Equifax worth $98,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Equifax during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 378.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, Director Karen L. Fichuk bought 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,134.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Fichuk acquired 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,134.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.47.

Equifax Stock Up 1.1 %

EFX stock traded up $2.92 on Monday, reaching $260.89. 50,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,789. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.35. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $275.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

