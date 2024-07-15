Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the June 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Swvl Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWVL opened at $6.80 on Monday. Swvl has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of Swvl

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Swvl stock. Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Gerber LLC owned 0.37% of Swvl at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

Swvl Company Profile

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

Read More

