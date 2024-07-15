Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 97.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,512 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Synopsys by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 40.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $614.05 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $418.51 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The company has a market cap of $94.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $586.10 and its 200 day moving average is $561.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total value of $3,382,935.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,431,093.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total value of $722,213.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,658,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total transaction of $3,382,935.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,431,093.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,870 shares of company stock valued at $49,055,307. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.