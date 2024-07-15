Synovus Financial (SNV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect Synovus Financial to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $537.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Synovus Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SNV opened at $42.55 on Monday. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $171,571.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,466,493 shares in the company, valued at $36,984,953.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synovus Financial news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. acquired 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $916,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,461.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $171,571.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,466,493 shares in the company, valued at $36,984,953.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,712 shares of company stock worth $4,528,878. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

