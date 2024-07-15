Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Short Interest Update

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the June 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Tactile Systems Technology Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $12.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $285.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $26.11.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tactile Systems Technology

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 2,500 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $35,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at $355,338.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $41,600.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $35,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,338.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,356 shares of company stock worth $88,462. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1,330.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 802.5% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

