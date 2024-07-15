TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup started coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $289.00 to $287.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

NYSE AON traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $297.53. The stock had a trading volume of 198,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,080. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $290.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.05. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $344.68. The stock has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

