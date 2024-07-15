TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $213,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.62.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.50. 798,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.66.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

