TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $221,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. 49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 6,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 21.6% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN traded up $8.22 on Monday, hitting $318.85. 1,762,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,446. The company has a market cap of $199.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.84. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $278.69 and a 52 week high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.82.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

