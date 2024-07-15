TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $256,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SCHD traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,002,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,356. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.75. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

