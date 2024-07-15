TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,037,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 591,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,605,000 after purchasing an additional 86,427 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,583,000 after purchasing an additional 153,676 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 2,254.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 189,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,409,000 after buying an additional 181,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,763,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $257,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,028.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ CSWI traded up $6.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $284.82. 24,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.83. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.40 and a 1 year high of $285.84.
CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $210.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.
CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.
