TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
Separately, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.
Real Brokerage Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ REAX traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 762,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,507. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $993.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Monday, April 8th.
About Real Brokerage
The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.
