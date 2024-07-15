TD Cowen Lowers Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target to $67.00

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.22.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

LEGN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.36. 1,180,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,650. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -41.82 and a beta of 0.11.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 158.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legend Biotech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $404,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 350.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $3,640,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

