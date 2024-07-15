TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 35.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,694 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNX. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth approximately $5,032,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 90.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,008,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,159,000 after purchasing an additional 193,198 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,095.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $2,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,095.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,400,041.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 2.5 %

SNX traded up $2.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.32. The company had a trading volume of 191,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,032. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.10. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $133.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

