Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Short Interest Up 45.4% in June

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 297,700 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the June 15th total of 204,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Technogym Price Performance
Technogym stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69. Technogym has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $10.15.
Technogym Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Technogym
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Technogym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technogym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.