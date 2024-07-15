Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 1,730 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,205 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Regions Financial by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,025,855. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average of $19.23.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

