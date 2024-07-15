Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 1,985 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 282,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 49,395 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $1,080,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 244,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 12,983 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.2 %

KMI stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $20.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,528,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,594,235. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Kinder Morgan

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.