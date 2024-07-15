Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $324,000 Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Tectonic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHY. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SHY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.94. 414,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,755. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.61. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $82.39.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2704 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.